CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Coney Island’s Mermaid Parade is making a return to dry land!

The 39th annual event, which usually kicks off the summer season at Coney Island, will be held on Sept. 12 this year.

Sept. 12, the last day lifeguards are on duty at the Brooklyn beach, marks the end to the summer season.

The parade kicks off on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue at 1 p.m. — rain or shine– and proceeds on Surf Avenue to West 10th Street before heading south to the Boardwalk and west back to its ending point at Steeplechase Plaza on the Boardwalk.

The Mermaid Parade, which features marching bands, floats and antique cars, attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Coney Island.

Thousands of parade goers dress up in mermaids depicting sea creatures.

It is considered the largest art parade in the nation and Coney Island’s largest event of the year.

Visit www.mermaidparade.com/ for more information on parade registration, the parade map and the parade’s COVID policy.