CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers await the reopening of Coney Island’s Luna Park for the season on Saturday.

The first 95 in line for the Coney Island Cyclone will ride for free, celebrating the 95th year since the attraction’s opening. The guests will receive a free egg cream, as well.

“It’s a great piece of history,” Eric Knapp, who’s eagerly waiting for the park’s reopening, said. He said he has been first in line to ride the Cyclone for 17 years.

After five years in the making and construction delays due to COVID, there will be three new rides opening on Memorial Day next month.

Proceeds made during the opening day will be donated to local charities.