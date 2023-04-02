CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sunday was Luna Park’s annual Donation Day as part of its opening weekend festivities. Visitors had fun at the Coney island amusement park while also contributing to the community.

From the 96-year-old Cyclone to the newest roller coaster called Tony’s Express, a percentage of the proceeds from all the rides was donated to local youth organizations, including Coney Island Sharks, Give Kids The World Village and Operation H.O.O.D.

“It’s really something we love to do,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., the operators of Luna Park. “We are part of a community. It’s a great community and we want to contribute to great charities to help our children.”

Tony’s Express is a new roller coaster for ages 3 and up. Some of the children who rode Tony’s Express on Sunday had been on it all day. Their mothers liked the idea of helping others on Donation Day.

At the official opening ceremonies of Donation Day, there was the traditional egg cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone. The iconic roller coaster is celebrating its 96th birthday. To celebrate, the first 96 riders of the day got to ride for free.

Luna Park is open just Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day, with the exception of Spring Break, when it is open every day April 7 through April 16.