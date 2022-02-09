Scary video: Duo forces way inside Coney Island apartment before robbing man

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD on Tuesday shared terrifying video of two alleged thieves forcing their way into a Brooklyn man’s apartment before tying his hands and assaulting him, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around noon last Thursday as the 37-year-old victim answered the door of his Coney Island apartment in the vicinity of West 5th Street and Neptune Avenue. Doorbell camera footage showed the scary moment the masked duo rushed at the door and forced their way inside.

Once inside, the two unidentified individuals used tape and zip ties to tie up the man’s hands, police said. The pair then threatened the bound victim with a knife and even kicked him.

The violent thieves then snatched two watches in the apartment, before fleeing the location to parts unknown, according to the NYPD. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD shared the footage in hopes the public could help identify either of the individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

