Suspects pretend to conduct COVID survey in violent Brooklyn home invasion: police

Surveillance video stills of three male suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion robbery in the Coney Island area of Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A Coney Island man was punched, kicked and slashed by three assailants who forced their way into his home after one of them pretended to be conducting a COVID-19 survey, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, the day after Christmas, when one of the suspects knocked on the door of the victim’s Coney Island home and said he was a maintenance worker conducting a COVID survey.

When the 28-year-old man opened his door, the other two suspects shoved their way in and began punching and kicking him in the face and body, authorities said.

One of the suspects brandished a knife and slashed the victim’s hands before snatching his cellphone, police said.

The trio then fled on West 28th Street, heading toward Mermaid Avenue, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of lacerations to his hands, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the three suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).