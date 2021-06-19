Carjacker steals vehicle with children inside, runs over woman in Coney Island: NYPD

Police respond to a carjacking in Coney Island, Brooklyn on June 18, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man carjacked a vehicle with two children inside and then plowed into a woman on the street in Brooklyn Friday night, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene near W. 15th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect approached a man who was putting his 2-year-old and 18-month-old in his vehicle and began fighting with him over the car.

The 24-year-old suspect then jumped into the driver’s seat with the children in the vehicle and reversed into a 40-year-old woman on the street, police said.

First responders rushed the woman to a hospital in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

The suspect ran from the scene and tried to steal another vehicle, but was apprehended, police said.

Officers took him into custody and charges were pending Saturday morning.