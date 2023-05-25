CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shelves are stocked at Brooklyn Beach Shop, a family-owned business on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

Owner Maya Miller encourages New Yorkers to try Coney Island if they’ve never been.

“It’s time to come out here,” said Miller. “There’s so much to do, so much to see. Just hop on the train. Coney Island is for everyone. Whether you want to go on the rides or you just want to go on the beach, stroll the boardwalk, it’s really a beautiful place to come to. And we’re ready. We’re open.”

“People get excited to come out, starting Memorial Day,” said Matthew Sarrel, the owner of Ruby’s, a longstanding boardwalk restaurant. “It’s the unofficial/official opening of Coney Island.”

“It’s really busy; it’s really crazy,” said Mary Harvey, an assistant manager at Nathan’s. “The lines are long. The beaches are crowded. Everyone’s just coming out to have fun.”

The Coney Island Boardwalk also celebrated its 100th birthday on May 15th.

Iconic rides like the Wonder Wheel and the Cyclone open for the season on Friday. All NYC beaches open on Saturday and remain open until September 10th. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.