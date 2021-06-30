ConEd: Brooklyn customers should conserve power amid extreme heat, strain on grid

BROOKLYN — For the second consecutive day, Con Edison is asking customers in parts of the city to conserve energy to protect equipment and maintain service as crews make repairs.

The move comes with thousands in the area without power as the area completes day four of a heat wave.

ConEd asked customers in northern in southeast Brooklyn to save energy Wednesday evening, after asking customers in Western Queens and the Upper West Side to save power Tuesday.

The northern Brooklyn area — which includes 111,350 customers — is bounded by Newtown Creek on the north, Pacific Street and Fulton Street on the south, Throop Avenue and Graham Avenue on the east and the East River on the west. It serves the Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bedford Stuyvesant, Fort Greene and Clinton Hill neighborhoods. The voltage reduction also affects Park Slope, Greenwood Heights and Windsor Terrace.

The southeast Brooklyn area is bounded on the north by Fulton Street, Pacific Street and Clarendon Road, on the south by Shore Parkway, on the east by Louisiana Avenue and New York Avenue, and on the west by Flatbush Ave. East 15th & 16th Streets and Marlborough Road. It serves another 100,000 customers in the neighborhoods of Prospect Heights, Crown Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush, Prospect Park South, Ditmas Park, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Canarsie, Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, and Georgetown.

Wednesday’s power outage latest

The voltage reduction also affects the Gravesend, Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay neighborhoods.

Con Edison has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

Con Edison has reduced voltage in the areas by 8%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also urged New York City residents to immediately reduce energy usage in their homes and businesses Wednesday as the extreme heat has pushed Con Edison’s power grid to the limit.

“We have a real challenge on our hands,” de Blasio said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. “We need to ensure that our electric supply is protected. We need to avoid any possible disruptions.”