BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One week after a U-Haul rampaged through several Brooklyn neighborhoods, killing one person and injuring eight, a community in mourning will gather Monday to honor the victims.

The vigil will be held near Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn at 5:30 p.m. Politicians, including Councilman Justin Brannan, and community groups are expected to speak out against the attack.

The victims were struck by a U-Haul truck in several Brooklyn neighborhoods on Feb. 13, authorities said. Three of the victims were on bikes, three were on mopeds, one was on an e-bike and one was walking before being struck. The victim who died had been on a moped.

The alleged driver, Weng Sor, 62, was charged with murder in the second degree and seven counts of attempted murder last week. Sor allegedly drove through Sunset Park, Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights before heading back into Bay Ridge. Sor was taken into custody at the scene.

Following his arrest, Sor said he saw “an invisible object” and said, “I’ve had enough” before he allegedly began his deadly drive through Brooklyn, police said.

Sor has a history of prior arrests dating back to 2002, police said. There’s no nexus to terrorism, officials said.