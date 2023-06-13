EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There are days when the East New York section of Brooklyn feels like it’s a world away from the politics and policies coming out of NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, especially when it comes to de-escalating life and death decisions out on the street.

That’s the “bread and butter” work of Man Up Inc., founded by Andre T. Michell, who also serves as the Adams Administration’s appointed gun czar.

On the heels of NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s surprise resignation, Mitchell said the health and tone of the relationship between his organization and the department is night and day – compared to previous administrations.

“I credit some of that to Commissioner Sewell’s tenure,” said Mitchell. “When we stepped on the scene to do the violence interrupter work ten years ago, there was a lot of resistance from our partners in the city, especially NYPD. They did not understand our role in the fight against crime.”

The fight to keep the streets safe isn’t waged from a corner office, and violence interrupters said it is not dependent on who sits in the commissioner’s office.

Man-Up team leader Pharoah Ferguson and unit supervisor Shameek Hunter said success is measured in lives saved and requires boots on the ground and the kind of respect that comes naturally for them.

“When we find out that there’s a situation between two groups, what we try to do is get in the middle of that, so they don’t go to the knives or the guns,” said Ferguson. “We grew up here. We’re known from over here. So we know a lot of these kids’ families.”

“It’s not going to affect the work that we do out here in the streets. Who better to come at them and tell ’em what they’re doing is wrong? From going to prison, getting shot, getting stabbed and things of that nature,” Hunter added. “We are actually living testimony of that. So if are telling you that’s it, not the way – then it’s not the way.”

To be clear, Mayor Eric Adams and Sewell do not enjoy unanimous support among all anti-violence and justice advocates.

Mitchell – Man Up Inc’s CEO, said that regardless of who becomes the next Police Commissioner, work still needs to be done to improve the relationship between the Department – and the communities it serves.

“We’ve grown to, at a minimum, coexist, to respect each other, but we still have some improvements to make along the way,” said Mitchell. “And so, I’m optimistic.”