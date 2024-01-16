BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Massive tributes have been pouring in for a crossing guard gunned down on the subway in Brooklyn.

Richard Henderson left a void in his own family’s life and in his school family as well. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised by one of the students.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see he’s loved, and there’s people out there who really have hearts,” Jermaine Henderson said of his brother.

For 10 years, he worked as a crossing guard at Avenues World School in Chelsea. On Tuesday, a mosaic of memories was scrawled on the sidewalk outside the front entrance.

His students made the mural and memorial to the 45-year-old gunned down on the subway Sunday night.

“If you’re a giving person, a heart touches a heart. And that’s how my brother was,” Earl Ford said.

His brothers and family have been left touched by the tributes. They’re speaking out for the first time since the tragedy on the No. 3 train.

Henderson was in Brooklyn, breaking up a fight over loud music, according to the NYPD. A gun was pulled, and shots were fired. That burning desire to help – got him killed.

“You can’t defend everyone, can’t take care of everyone,” Henderson used to tell his brother.

The family is demanding the killer surrender, and Mayor Eric Adams takes transit safety more seriously.

“This should be [the mayor’s] top priorities,” said the victim’s uncle, Darryl Dockery.

Back in Chelsea, the keeper of the crosswalks was painfully absent. He’d shepherd students to safety every day with a fist bump and a smile.

Leo Prince is a sophomore and has known Rich since he was five years old.

“There is a mood of sadness, and something is missing in the Avenues community,” Prince explained.

His generosity inspired the 15-year-old to give back to Henderson’s wife and three kids.

“I knew that the family would need some sort of help through this tough time, so I launched this GoFundMe,” Price said.

It surpassed its original goal and was nearing a quarter million dollars.

“I thank that young man! I would love to meet him, shake his hand – give him a hug,” the victim’s brothers said.

The money raised from the online fundraiser will help with funeral costs and his wife, Jakeba Dockery and children to continue without him.