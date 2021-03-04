Community calls for change in NYPD’s 75th precinct

Community leaders and residents in the East New York section of Brooklyn are campaigning for change at the troubled 75th Precinct.

Civil Rights Leader and Founder of the Crisis Action Center Rev. Kevin McCall started a petition, calling on the removal of the precinct’s commanding officer, Inspector John Mastronardi.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 News Mastronardi would not be transferred from the precinct for disciplinary reasons. McCall said he was not surprised by Shea’s comment.

Cuomo investigation

McCall also weighed in on the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s apology following sexual harassment allegations, saying apologies mean nothing.

He has called on the governor to resign.

“At the end of the day, you have to be held responsible for your actions.”

Derek Chauvin trial

The civil rights leader has been in close contact with George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd.

Trials begin Monday for Officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

McCall said Terrence Floyd remains optimistic of the outcome.