Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

BROOKLYN — Throughout the pandemic, city parks became a critical place for kids to go, but now community advocates say some parks need repairs and renovations right away.

Three community advocates took PIX11 on a tour Thursday, pointing out some trouble spots. Henrietta Perkins, a community activist and grandmother, says it’s a shame the park house at Coffey Park has been closed for months with only portable bathrooms for families to use.

“It stinks people hold their nose,” said Perkins.

Robert Berrios with the Red Hook Civic Association says the community was promised Harold Ickes Playground would be converted into a skateboard park, but still no work has been done. Berrios says the boiler over at the Red Hook Recreation Center is broken.

All three of these places are near the Red Hook Houses where Lillie Marshall is the tenant president. She says with her NYCHA development undergoing Superstorm Sandy repairs, these parks are places of hope for the community. She would like to see more action to maintain them.

PIX11 Reached out to the parks department about these concerns.

“We work tirelessly to ensure our parks and amenities are in the best condition for use by our parkgoers,” a spokesperson said. “The issues referenced here are not reflective of a lack of care and we have been working swiftly to improve our parks and facilities. We are excited to share that Harold Ickes Playground is slated to be the home of a brand-new skate, BMX bike, and climbing park! At Coffey Park we anticipate that the comfort station will be up and running by mid-October.”

Also, the Red Hook Recreation Center is closed to the public because of the damage sustained in Hurricane Ida.

These community advocates say they want a meeting with parks officials, an update on progress on these projects and a timeline for completion.

PIX11 will stay on this story.