Cleanup continues for Brooklyn businesses damaged by Ida

BROOKLYN — For Kyle Alston and one of his childhood friends, opening Sneaker Circus was a dream come true.

They sold collectable sneakers from all around the country.

“We have a lot of rare stuff, sneakers that cost $3,000 and sweatshirts that cost $2,400 — all types of cards and memorabilia,” Alston said.

Their Greenpoint, Brooklyn storefront sits below ground level, and water surrounded the shop Wednesday night as remnants of Ida hammered the tri-state area.

The pressure was so strong, the front windows shattered and water flooded in.

Sneakers, clothing and even heavy furniture began to float away.

Sneaker Circus opened less than two months ago.

On Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park, a row of businesses on both sides of the street flooded.

Store Owners spent Friday cleaning up, assessing the damage and calling their insurance companies.

The city is coordinating resources for all small business owners. Anyone in need of assistance can call the city’s small business hotline 888-SBS-4NYC. 

