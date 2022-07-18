NYC Parks Department vehicles fatally struck a man on the beach at the Coney Island Boardwalk, police said. (Loudlabs)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)— New York City Parks Department vehicles fatally struck a man who was sleeping on the beach near the Coney Island Boardwalk early Monday morning, authorities said.

A pick-up truck and another vehicle were cleaning the sand close to Surf Avenue and Stillwell Avenue when they ran over the 50-year-old man at around 2:30 a.m., police said. The victim died at the scene 20 minutes later, officials said.

The drivers told the police they did not see the man because the beach was dark.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be posted when available.