A Parks Department staffer was struck with a chair while working at a Brooklyn pool facility, officials said. (PIX11)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was violently struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said.

The female staffer,30, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times at around 8 a.m., according to a Parks Department source and police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the source said.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.

“Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling,” said a Parks Department spokesman.

The agency is working with the NYPD in its investigation. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).