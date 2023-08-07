BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother of two said a massive leak from the fifth floor is causing flooding and electrical problems in her second-floor apartment.

Michelle Eaddy, 37, said she has put in tickets and waited a month for repairs. Eaddy said her kitchen has a network of extension cords that keeps the power on in her kitchen; powering her refrigerator is stressing her out and has her worried 24/7.

The water leaks into her kitchen, bathroom, and even her bedroom, on and off for a month. Eaddy said it’s causing water damage and electrical problems, including her children’s bedroom, which has no power. She said she had already called the fire department twice.

PIX11 News reached out to NYCHA for a statement.

NYCHA staff have traced the source of the leak affecting this apartment to another unit in the building and made temporary repairs, with plumbers scheduled to finalize repairs this evening. Electricians are also being dispatched to address electric service disruptions caused by the leak. Additional repairs and environmental assessments are scheduled for this apartment. NYCHA spokesperson

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at Monica@pix11.com.