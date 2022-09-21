BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said.

The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The child suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

