CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A child was critically injured when they were struck by a motorcyclist in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Pacific Street near Schenectady Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was described as stable, officials said.

The motorcyclist fled the scene, but later turned himself in at an NYPD precinct, according to officers. Charges against him are pending.