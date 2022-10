MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said.

He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available.

Police said no criminality is suspected at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.