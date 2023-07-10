A 4-year-old died after falling from a building in Brooklyn on July 10, 2023, police said. (Credit: Peter Gerber)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 4-year-old child died after falling from a building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at 3301 Farragut Rd. in East Flatbush just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child was found on the ground and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A witness said she heard two women and a man screaming after the child fell and saw them trying to perform CPR.

“It was horrible,” said Barbara, the witness. “[They were] hysterical, all upset, howling, saying the kid’s name.”

Police are investigating how the child fell from the building. Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.