BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl fell from a fifth-floor window of a Brooklyn building Sunday, hours after a similar incident occurred at a New York City apartment complex, police said.

Authorities found the child lying on the grass outside of the building on 20-43 Seagirt Boulevard near Beach 24th Steet at around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the fifth-floor window did not have a window guard.

About three hours earlier, a 3-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window of New York City Housing Authority’s Chelsea Houses on West 26th Street, police said. The child is in critical but stable condition, as of Monday morning, police said.

It’s not yet clear how the child fell through the window. An NYCHA spokesperson said window guards were installed in the apartment in January.

The NYCHA investigation is ongoing.