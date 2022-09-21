BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Someone could be waking up $1 million richer Wednesday morning after a winning ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in a Bay Ridge store, according to state lottery officials.

The lucky ticket, sold at Ansha Inc. on 4th Avenue near Bay Ridge Avenue, matched the five white balls in Tuesday night’s drawing, good for the $1 million second prize, officials said.

The white ball numbers were 9-21-28-30-52. Had the ticket also matched the gold Mega Ball number of 10, it would have won the estimated $277 million jackpot.

The televised Mega Millions drawing is held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. As of early Wednesday, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday night stood at $301 million.