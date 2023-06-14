CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sea creatures of all shapes and sizes prepare for the big day along the Coney Island Boardwalk.

The Mermaid Parade travels along Surf Avenue and onto the boardwalk for the 41st time on Saturday at 1 p.m.

PIX11 News looked behind the fins as participants and organizers finalized plans, floats and costumes.

Kate Dale figures it’s her 30th parade. She’s well-known for her winning mermaid designs. She will be riding a sea slug this year, which she also built.

“I did pastel last year. I want to get some exuberant color. I started from there. There’s so much joy,” Dale said from her Brooklyn apartment, seated at the sewing machines.

Dale finds inspiration everywhere, and seascapes decorate the walls of her home.

“It’s such a colorful and diverse group of creatures under the sea, and that is just like New York City people. I love that there’s DIY, and people make things out of onion bags,” Dale said. “It’s not just for the professional creatives. Everybody has art in them, and you can see it at Coney Island.”

Queen Mermaid Laurie Cumbo, the current Department of Cultural Affairs commissioner and a former Brooklyn Councilmember will lead the parade.

Hip-hop legend Kool Keith is King Neptune.

Adam Rinn is the artistic director at Coney Island USA, which organizes and hosts the parade.

“It’s the colors, the creativity and diversity. Everything makes New York and certainly Brooklyn cool,” he said.

A corporate sponsor, Chicken of the Sea, is building a float.

“We’re honored to be a part of this beloved event that brings joy to so many. We believe in creating happiness through community and food,” wrote Griffin Raasch, marketing director at Chicken of the Sea.

The event is one of the popular ways people welcome in the summer to the boardwalk.

There will be new things to see at Coney Island Circus Side Show.

The evening wraps up with the mermaid ball.