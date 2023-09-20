BROOKLYN (PIX11) — “Mondays are the new Saturdays,” according to the organizers of Brooklyn Night Market.
The festival promises jam-packed Oktoberfest celebrations on Monday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Industry City. The Brooklyn Night Market is an open-air food and drink festival that boasts over 50 vendors and celebrates the diverse culture that spans New York City.
The festival drew a huge crowd in its first year and hopes to provide “dishes and libations from all corners of the world with an unmatchable layer of authenticity and passion,” according to its website.
There’s one more event in the monthly series on Monday, Oct. 30. Tickets are free, but it is encouraged for those who are attending to RSVP.
The vendor lineup for Monday, Oct. 2:
- Afrikanspot LLC DBA Africa in Harlem
- Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II LLC
- Angies Delightful Bites
- Bao Tea House
- Bang Cookies
- Black n ugly
- Brazen Flavas
- Brown Butter Bakes
- Culiraw
- Cuzin’s Duzin
- Downeast Lobstah
- Dr. Moss Jamaica
- Dvrousa inc
- Earthbyroro
- El Comal
- HangryDog
- Jasmine Roti factory
- La Braza
- Lechonbae LLC
- Logan & Co NYC
- Maluli’s kitchen
- Mia’s Cocina
- OnFire Barbecue
- On Tea Road
- Passion Fusion NY
- Perros Locos
- ROSTACY
- SAM’S ICE CREAM
- Sassy’s Fishcakes!
- SOLO BUDIN
- Tacos El Guero
- Twisted Potato
Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.