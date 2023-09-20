The Brooklyn Night Market is an open-air food and drink festival being held at Industry City in October. (Credit: Handout)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — “Mondays are the new Saturdays,” according to the organizers of Brooklyn Night Market.

The festival promises jam-packed Oktoberfest celebrations on Monday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Industry City. The Brooklyn Night Market is an open-air food and drink festival that boasts over 50 vendors and celebrates the diverse culture that spans New York City.

The festival drew a huge crowd in its first year and hopes to provide “dishes and libations from all corners of the world with an unmatchable layer of authenticity and passion,” according to its website.

There’s one more event in the monthly series on Monday, Oct. 30. Tickets are free, but it is encouraged for those who are attending to RSVP.

The vendor lineup for Monday, Oct. 2:

Afrikanspot LLC DBA Africa in Harlem

Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II LLC

Angies Delightful Bites

Bao Tea House

Bang Cookies

Black n ugly

Brazen Flavas

Brown Butter Bakes

Culiraw

Cuzin’s Duzin

Downeast Lobstah

Dr. Moss Jamaica

Dvrousa inc

Earthbyroro

El Comal

HangryDog

Jasmine Roti factory

La Braza

Lechonbae LLC

Logan & Co NYC

Maluli’s kitchen

Mia’s Cocina

OnFire Barbecue

On Tea Road

Passion Fusion NY

Perros Locos

ROSTACY

SAM’S ICE CREAM

Sassy’s Fishcakes!

SOLO BUDIN

Tacos El Guero

Twisted Potato

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.