CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.

Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid for with private financing.

“It sort of adds to the mix of the entertainment options that you’ll have on the boardwalk,” explained Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Peers. “Now we have a true opportunity to have year round economic development with jobs that actually last pass the summer.”

Several Coney Island residents expressed concern about the proposal, including one man who called a potential Coney Island casino “a terrible idea, absolutely awful idea.”

Peers said they’ll be in touch with local residents.

“You have to be thoughtful in terms of the community outreach approach,” Peers said. “And we think the development team will do that.”