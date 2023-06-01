A group of teens dragged a man out of his car before stealing it in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of teens dragged a man out of his car before stealing it in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

The 82-year-old victim was sitting inside his car near Crotona Parkway and East 179th Street when the suspects pulled him out of his car, according to the NYPD. The assailants drove off in the victim’s car that contained his wallet with his driver’s license, debit card, and other personal belongings, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and refused medical attention at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).