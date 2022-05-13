FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Caribbean culture was on full display Friday, from steel drums to stilts, at the opening of Caton Flats and the Flapper Central Caribbean Marketplace.

Health and wellness is the focus of the marketplace. The market offers food demos, cooking classes and more. Other stores stock natural body care products; the goal is to showcase small business owners of color.

Above the marketplace, there are 225 units of affordable housing.

PIX11 News’ Kala Rama has more in the video above.