Suspect in custody after stealing car in Brooklyn with 2-year-old girl inside: police

GREENWOOD, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested for stealing a car with a 2-year-old girl inside, police said Friday.

The theft happened at Third Avenue and 30th Street in Greenwood at about 3:40 p.m., according to authorities. A man was last seen driving the vehicle northbound on Second Aveue.

At around 5:10 p.m., police tweeted that they’d gotten the suspect in custody.

UPDATE: The baby has been located and is safe. The suspect is in custody.



The girl, just 2 years old, was found safe, the NYPD said.

Police tweeted out that the car is a grey Honda Pilot with NY plates reading KER3682.

