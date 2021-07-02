Suspect in custody after stealing car in Brooklyn with 2-year-old girl inside: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NYPD

GREENWOOD, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested for stealing a car with a 2-year-old girl inside, police said Friday.

The theft happened at Third Avenue and 30th Street in Greenwood at about 3:40 p.m., according to authorities. A man was last seen driving the vehicle northbound on Second Aveue.

At around 5:10 p.m., police tweeted that they’d gotten the suspect in custody.

The girl, just 2 years old, was found safe, the NYPD said.

Police tweeted out that the car is a grey Honda Pilot with NY plates reading KER3682.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Outages persist amid heat wave

Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison

The Plant Kween's summer gardening tips

Netflix documentary ‘Sisters on Track’ follows journey of 3 Brooklyn sisters

Secretary of Energy tours NYC, highlighting clean energy jobs

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

More Brooklyn

Crime

4 arrested in deadly Rockland assisted living home fire: officials

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

Fight to control gun violence continues

Times Square shooting: Video of alleged gunman after tourist shot

21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter