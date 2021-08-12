Car slams into scaffolding in Bed-Stuy: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — AIR11 was over the scene after a car slammed into construction scaffolding on a Brooklyn street early Thursday.

According to police, the sedan was driving southbound on Nostrand Avenue, between Macon an Fulton streets, when it struck the scaffolding around 2 a.m.

The collision caused the scaffolding to collapse, pancaking onto the street below, authorities said.

Collapsed construction scaffolding on Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn after a car slammed into the scaffolding early Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, police said. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)

The driver was able to exit the vehicle without any injuries, police said. No injuries were reported on the street, either.

The Department of Buildings was notified, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the scaffolding.

