Brooklyn teen dies nearly month after being shot in back: NYPD

Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenager died last week, nearly a month after he was shot in the back at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex in October, according to the NYPD.

Police said back on Oct. 15, officers responded around 10 p.m. after a 911 call for someone shot at the Bayview Houses on Rockaway Parkway, in the Canarsie section.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Jamere Jones with a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said.

EMS rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, where he remained for the next four weeks, police said.

Jones died nearly a month later on Thursday, Nov. 11, according to the NYPD.

His death was ruled a homicide and, as of Monday, no arrests had been made.

