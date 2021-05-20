74-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police said they were looking for the driver of a white van that drove off after fatally striking a 74-year-old woman crossing a Brooklyn street late Wednesday night.

The NYPD said officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a 911 call of a woman struck by a vehicle on East 80th Street, near Avenue N, in the Canarsie neighborhood.

They found the woman lying unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries to her head, authorities said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the woman, identified as Maureen Fraser, was attempting to cross East 80th Street when she was struck by the white van.

The van did not remain at the scene, leaving the woman for dead, authorities said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad continued their investigation early Thursday morning.

