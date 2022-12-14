NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The two passengers robbed their cab driver after riding a few blocks on Nov. 22 in Brooklyn, according to police.

The driver, 61, picked up two males near Riverdale Avenue and Vermont Street. The two men were driven a few blocks. Police said when the men got out, one of them opened the driver’s door, punched the driver in the arm and stole around $20 from the center console before the two men ran away on New Lots Avenue.

Police said the men are around 15 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.