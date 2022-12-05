BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 96-year-old bystander was shot during a robbery in Brooklyn Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The wheelchair-bound victim was in a park when he was struck in the leg near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., sources said. Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Sources said a suspect fired a gun during a robbery, but the details of the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.