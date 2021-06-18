Brooklyn drive-by: Gunman shoots at teen’s car after he drove on sidewalk to escape

Gunman opens fire on teen's car in Brooklyn

An gunman opened fire on a teen’s car on Granite Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn on Thursday, June 17, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Thursday into a potentially gang-related drive-by shooting on a Brooklyn street, according to the NYPD.

It all started Thursday around 7:15 a.m. when an unknown vehicle tried to block in a 19-year-old driver’s car on Granite Street in the Bushwick section, police said.

In an attempt to escape, the teen suddenly drove onto the sidewalk, but soon crashed the car, officials said.

Surveillance video shows a second vehicle then drive by as someone inside points a firearm out the window and opens fire toward the teen’s car.

No injuries were reported from the chaotic scene, but police are now looking for the individuals involved.

Police on Friday said the incident was potentially gang related.

The NYPD released the above video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify the vehicles or those inside.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

