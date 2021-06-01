Police on the scene after five men were wounded when gunfire erupted on a Bushwick, Brooklyn street on May 31, 2021, officials. (Citizen App)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Monday night after five men were wounded in a shooting on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, gunfire rang out around 8 p.m. near the corner of Knickerbocker Avenue and Weirfield Street in the Bushwick section.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 25-year-old man was struck in the back and a 38-year-old man was wounded in the arm, police said. Those three victims were taken to a nearby hospital by private means.

Additionally, a 19-year-old and 29-year-old were both shot in the leg and transported to the hospital by EMS, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire.

According to police sources, authorities are investigating whether or not the 29-year-old could have been the shooter.

The victims’ conditions were not known Tuesday morning.

