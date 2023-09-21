WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Burglars broke into a Brooklyn apartment and stole watches and sunglasses last month, police said Thursday.

The group climbed over a balcony to get into the home near Kent Avenue and South Eighth Street in Williamsburg at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to the NYPD. The suspects fled after taking the items, police said.

There have been no arrests.

