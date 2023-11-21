BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two burglars stole six puppies from a Brooklyn apartment earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The thieves somehow got the keys and used them to get into the apartment near Vyse Avenue and East 174th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to the NYPD.

The duo then packed up six teacup poodles into a duffle bag before leaving the home, police said.

There have been no arrests.

