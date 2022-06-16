A group of burglars has taken ATMs in a series of incidents, police said. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of five burglars has been busy in recent months; they’re sought in connection with 42 incidents across Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday.

Between Dec. 2, 2021 and June 2, they broke and damaged the front doors of commercial establishments across New York City. They took ATMs containing around $60,000 in cash. No injuries have been reported in connection with the burglaries.

All five burglars are men. Police believe they’re in their 20s. They’ve connected the burglars to the following incidents:

On Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, the individuals entered the Pay-O-Matic check cashing located at 126 Graham Avenue.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, the individuals entered the department store located at 69-12 Grand Avenue.

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, the individuals entered a commercial establishment located at 205-06 Hillside Avenue.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, the individuals entered a small merchant located at 221 Ralph Avenue.

On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, the individuals entered the Pay-O-Matic located at 706 Ralph Avenue.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the individuals entered the Pay-O-Matic located at 147-39 Union Turnpike.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, the individuals entered a commercial establishment located at 85-54 118th Street.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the individuals entered CBD and Smoke shop located at 3102 Avenue U.

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, the individuals entered the Pay-O-Matic located at 1588 Fulton Street.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, the individuals entered David check cashing located at 752 New Lots Avenue.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, the individuals entered Lavanderia Express located at 3480 Nostrand Avenue. (Attempted Burglary)

On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the individuals entered Lucy’s Lu’s Beauty and Nail Salon located at 5821 Avenue T.

On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, the individuals entered Western Union Pay-o-Matic located at 1569 Pitkin Avenue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the individuals entered Bella Frutta grocery store located at 164-44 Cross Bay Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, the individuals entered Five Stars For Your Nail located at 161-06 Cross Bay Boulevard.

On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, the individuals entered Dunkin Donuts located at 3701 Nostrand Avenue. (Attempted Burglary)

On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, the individuals entered A & J Barbershop located at 3403 Avenue S.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, the individuals entered a check cashing located 286 Brighton Beach Avenue.

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the individuals entered Idrees Mini Mart located at 104 West End Avenue.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, the individuals entered a check cashing located at 1532 Utica Avenue.

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, the individuals entered a grocery store located at 1730 Coney Island Avenue.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, the individuals entered a check cashing located at 2471 84 Street.

On Friday, March 25, 2022,the individuals entered Healthy Choice Organic Market located at 299 Halsey Street.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the individuals entered CFSC check cashing located at 1014 Cortelyou Road.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the individuals entered Pay-O-Matic located at 2201 Bedford Avenue.

On Thursday, March 31, 20222, the individuals entered Billy’s Market located at 870 Cypress Avenue.

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the individuals entered Clean City Laundrymat located at 883 Wyckoff Avenue.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, the group is suspected of stealing a 2002 Dodge parked in front of 1531 Union Street

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, the individuals entered Dunkin Donuts located at 2801 Knapp Street.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, the individuals entered King’s Barber Shop located at 123 Bay 53 Street.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, the group is suspected of stealing a Ford van parked in front of 210 Caton Avenue

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the individuals entered a Smoke shop located at 65 Graham Avenue.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, the individuals entered a Dry Cleaner/Laundry located at 446 New Lots Avenue. (Attempted Burglary)

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the individuals entered Vapita grocery store located at 94-02 80 Street.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the individuals entered Benny’s Barber Shop located at 143 5 Avenue.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the individuals entered Wholesome Farms Market located at 840 Fulton Street.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the individuals entered Country House Diner located at 887 Fulton Street.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the individuals entered El Manto Restaurant located at 100-15 Astoria Boulevard.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, the individuals entered Elite Deli located at 161-01 Northern Boulevard.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, the individuals entered Kissena Parl Deli located at 163-10 Pidgeon Meadow Road.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the individuals entered New Jersey Deli located at 2672 Fulton Street.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the individuals entered Elton Deli located at 864 Elton Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).