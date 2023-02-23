BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A burglar stole a bag of cash containing $1,000 from a delivery truck that was parked outside a Brooklyn deli last month, police said Thursday.

The suspect broke the driver-side window and took the bag from the truck that was outside a deli at 297 Thomas S. Boyland St., between Eastern Parkway and Atlantic Avenue, on Jan. 6 at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The thief then ran from the scene.

The suspect has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark gray and black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.