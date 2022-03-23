CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A burglar broke into an auto repair shop in Brooklyn and stole money and New York State inspection stickers, police said Wednesday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Mar. 15, the suspect broke a window on an overhead gate at an auto repair shop along Cropsey Avenue, according to officials. The burglar used tools to open a safe once inside and stole around $25,000, 40 NY State inspection stickers and other miscellaneous items, video of the robbery showed.

WATCH: A burglar broke into an auto repair shop in Brooklyn and stole $25,000 and inspection stickers, according to police. pic.twitter.com/Y4Yb5SN40u — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 23, 2022

The suspect fled the area, where no injuries were reported by police during the robbery. They are asking for help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).