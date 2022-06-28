The NYPD has identified this person as a suspect in a string of commercial burglaries across south Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A serial burglar has broken into seven businesses across south Brooklyn since mid-May, swiping more than $11,000 total in cash, lottery tickets, and merchandise, according to the NYPD.

Across the seven incidents tallied between May 19 and June 9, the thief used a variety of methods to enter the businesses, including clipping locks, breaking security gates, and, in one case, shattering a glass door, police said. Each of the break-ins occurred between the hours of 2:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to authorities.

These are the locations of businesses hit in the spree, as well as the proceeds, as reported by police:

18th Avenue near 66th Street; $4,000 in lottery tickets, $1,300 cash, and $800 in cigarettes taken

20th Avenue near 84th Street; $200 cash taken

Bath Avenue near Bay 10th Street; $200 cash taken

Avenue U near East 29th Street; $50 cash taken

Bath Avenue near 26th Avenue; $700 cash and $220 in lottery tickets taken

67th Street near 14th Avenue; $3,000 cash taken

Bay Parkway near 66th Street; $600 cash taken

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday and asked anyone with information to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).