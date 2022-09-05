WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bullet nearly struck a 4-year-old girl riding in a car near the Williamsburg Bridge, then grazed her mom’s neck, according to police.

The disturbing incident unfolded around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on the approach to the Manhattan-bound entrance of the span, authorities said early Monday in a public appeal for tips.

With her husband, 24, behind the wheel of the family’s Dodge Dart, the 21-year-old victim and their daughter were on the approach to the bridge when they made a lane change to get in front of a dark-colored, four-door sedan, officials said.

That’s when a bullet punched through the rear driver’s side door, according to police.

The round narrowly missed the little girl, who was in the back seat, and grazed the back of the neck of her mom, who was in the front passenger seat, authorities said.

The victim’s husband drove the family to a city hospital, where his wife was treated for her injury.

Investigators released surveillance images of the victim’s car executing the lane change, as well as a photo of their Dodge, the bullet hole visible on the door.

A Dodge Dart with a bullet hole after it was shot near the Williamsburg Bridge late on Sept. 3, 2022. The bullet nearly struck a 4-year-old girl in the back seat, then grazed the neck of her mother. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).