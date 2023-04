BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car and multiple manholes caught fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident near Brooklyn Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights at around 10:15 a.m. and found the blaze coming from a vehicle and several manholes, according to the FDNY. There were no injuries reported.

Nearby buildings were evacuated out of precaution, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.