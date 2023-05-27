QUEENS (PIX11) — A burglar walked into a church and stole cash, and nearly $900 of religious items from a Queens church last week, police told PIX11 News on Saturday.

The bandit walked into a house of worship on 25-02 80th Street on May 18 around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect used burglar tools to open a inner door into the church and stole $60, and $890 of religious items before running away, police said.

The items were in inventory to be sold at the church, police said.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).