Surveillance images of a man police believe brutally attacked another man in Brownsville, Brooklyn on April 28, 2021. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police on Sunday said they were looking for a man caught on video brutally attacking another man on a Brooklyn street last Wednesday.

The NYPD said it happened on April 28, just before 1 a.m., when the unidentified man approached the victim, 49, on Tapscott Street, near Blake Avenue, in the Brownsville section.

The unknown assailant can be see on surveillance video punching the man multiple times and knocking him to the ground.

He then began to kick the victim several times before repeatedly stomping on his head, police said.

Authorities said the suspect fled westbound on Blake Avenue, while the victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).