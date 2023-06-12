BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman mixes her love for music and culinary talents into a sweet business. This “singing baker” needs a bigger kitchen to keep up with orders.

Lashauna Hill, 24, said three generations of women in the kitchen, baking and sharing family recipes in Bushwick, inspired her baking business. Whether it was her grandmother’s pound cake or her fabulous banana pudding, with every recipe, family memories were being made. Most afternoons, you can find Lashauna Hill in her Bushwick apartment baking.

PIX11 News saw Hill making strawberry crumble cupcakes for a birthday party and a little bit of Anita Baker. Her favorite song appropriately is Sweet Love.

A strong single mom raised Hill. She was devastated when she lost her mom in 2013 due to a heart attack. Her fondest memories of her mom were her cheering her music career on and would bake her special birthday cakes. Now, Hill is mixing music and baking to create a sweet business in her mom’s memory. It’s called Shauna’s Sweets.

Despite COVID and being diagnosed with Lupus in 2022, Hill has a loyal fan base. Her apartment kitchen is tight, so she converted a bedroom into a mini cake studio. She said she still needs more space to keep up with orders. She’s on a mission to keep her moms memory alive. Every order is the perfect mix of sugar song and soul.