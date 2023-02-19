BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Customers lined up for hours on Sunday to get a slice of history.

Lenny’s Pizza, a 70-year-old Brooklyn institution, served its last pizza on Sunday. Doors were set to close at 10 p.m.

John Travolta made Lenny’s Pizza of Bensonhurst famous in the opening credits of the 1977 movie “Saturday Night Fever” when he ordered a double decker.

Frank Giordano, the 77-year-old owner of Lenny’s, decided to retire after more than 40 years owning the slice shop. Giordano was touched by the hundreds who lined up on Sunday to buy one last pie or “double decker.“

“I feel great. Thank you for all the support I got from people out there,” Giordano said.

He’s retiring to spend more time with his wife and children, including his daughter who manages Lenny’s. She said they felt it best to close once Giordano was ready.

“Well, I cried a lot,” she said on closing day. “It’s really hard. A lot of my customers I met as a kid. It’s an emotional thing. It’s bittersweet, but I’ll be spending time with my family.”

Hundreds shared memories on Facebook and in person. Some showed off their strut, double decker in hand, and sang “Staying Alive.”

Devoted Lenny’s customer Briana Giron came from Yonkers for some pizza on the last day.

“I’ve been waiting an hour and a half and it’s worth it,” Eddie Ortiz, another devoted Lenny’s customer, told PIX11 News. “We are going to miss it so much.”