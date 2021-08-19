Brooklyn woman waiting for a kidney needs repairs, mold clean up in NYCHA home

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Fighting for her life is hard enough, but now a Brooklyn woman is fighting for repairs in her public housing home.

Tiajuana Marcus, who lives in the Gravesend Houses, is on dialysis to help with her kidney disease. She’s on a waiting list right now for a new kidney.

“I’ve been waiting six years,” Marcus said. “I do dialysis three time’s a week at 5:30 in the morning.  I’m exhausted.”

Marcus says her home is her only comfort during her health battle, and she says it’s toxic and needs a clean up. The ceilings in her bathroom inside her Coney island apartment are covered in mold. 

Marcus says she’s had mold problems for more than a year.  The mold is now spreading to her walls. Every time she puts in repair tickets with the New York City Housing Authority, crews come out, but not much happens.

“They come and take notes,” Marcus said. “It’s not doing me any good.”

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA.  Hours after we left, Marcus got a visit from NYCHA managers. PIX11 will be back to make sure Marcus’ mold is cleaned up for good. 

“NYCHA staff scheduled for painters to come tomorrow and assess what work needs to be done,” an agency spokesperson said. “We will also schedule repairs for the floor tiles and the doors.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com  

