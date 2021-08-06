Police released images of a woman seen on video shooting another woman on a Brooklyn street Aug. 4, 2021 (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Shocking video released by police Friday shows the moment a woman walked up to and fatally shot a woman on a crowded Brooklyn street earlier this week.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Crown Heights Wednesday, police said.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman with long, blonde hair leave white vehicle, walk up to Johnson and open fire at her point blank in the middle of a crowded street. The suspect is then seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Delia Johnson unresponsive and unconscious with gunshot wounds to her leg and head, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, cops said.

Authorities released images and surveillance footage of the suspect, hoping the public can help identify her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).